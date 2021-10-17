Gulder Ultimate Search, the biggest survival reality TV show in Africa, is back.

The reality show premiered on Saturday with media girl, Toke Makinwa, as host.

Ahead of the premiere, the 18 contestants, who made it through the regional screening process, were revealed.

Ranging from music producers to fitness instructors, cinematographers and students, the contestants come from all walks of life as they battle in nature for the ultimate prize.

The stake for Gulder Ultimate Search 12 is bigger than previous editions. The chosen 18 will be spending nine weeks in the jungle as they compete to become the ultimate champion and go home with over 50 million worth of prizes. Other contestants also stand a chance to win from the N20 million worth of silver cash prizes

For The Age of Craftsmanship, the Gulder Ultimate Search council of elders chose actor and Gulder Season 7 winner, Kunle Remi, as the taskmaster.

Details

As Nigerians look forward to an exciting run, here are important details they need to note to enjoy this season to the fullest.

Where can I watch it?

Gulder Ultimate Search Season 12 will air on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel 151), Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153) and Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2). The show airs every Saturday and Sunday from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

If you miss Sunday’s episode, you can watch it again on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel 151) on Tuesday at 12 p.m., Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153) on Wednesday at 12 p.m., and Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2) on Thursday at 12 p.m.

History

Gulder Ultimate Search began in 2004 and ran for 11 consecutive seasons before taking a break in 2014.

From past seasons, contestants were given tasks that tested their physical and intellectual abilities and teamwork.

From the first edition, contestants were camped in different parts of the country to struggle against themselves and the wild, i.e. nature.

The task was to search for a hidden treasure that brings to the last person standing instant fame and fortune.

The prize rose from N3m in the first edition to N10m and a brand new SUV in the last edition. Since it went off the air, fans have been calling for its return.

In its 11-season run, the show discovered several talents who became stars in Nigeria’s entertainment industry. Some of the past winners – Kunle Remi (winner of the 2010 edition), Dennis Okike (Season 8), and Chris Okagbue (Season 10) went on to build a successful career in Nollywood.

Remi, who was 22 years old when he won in 2010, starred in the Africa Magic series Tinsel, Forbidden, and several other critically acclaimed Nollywood movies like Sin City and Gold Statue.

Dominic Mudabai, the winner of the fourth edition, has also appeared in numerous TV Commercials for several multinational brands.

Previous editions of the show were anchored by Nollywood actors Chidi Mokeme and Bob Manuel-Udokwu