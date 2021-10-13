Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 175 new cases and no additional deaths from the coronavirus pandemic.

This is according to data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday. The centre did not give a reason for the delayed update which it usually releases late every day.

The latest date was, however, released on Wednesday afternoon instead of Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, with no fatality recorded, the death toll from the virus in Nigeria remains 2,756.

The centre also revealed that the total infection from the pandemic currently stands at 208,153, while a total of 195,936 Nigerians have been discharged nationwide.

It added that Edo State recorded a backlog of 120 case recoveries including community discharge.

Breakdown

The data revealed that the FCT recorded the highest figure of 73 cases out of 175, followed by Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease and Rivers State in the South-south with 34 and 15 cases respectively.

Also, Gombe State in the North-east recorded 13 cases, Kano and Katsina in the North-west recorded 10 and six cases respectively, while Plateau in the North-central recorded eight cases.

Bauchi in the North-east and Delta in the South-south recorded five cases each.

Benue and Nasarawa States in the North-central also recorded four and two cases respectively.

The disease centre added that seven states of Edo, Ekiti, Ogun, Osun, Ondo Oyo and Sokoto recorded no fresh cases on Tuesday.