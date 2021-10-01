Boye Oyerinde, the South-West representative on the board of Nigeria Squash Federation (NSF), on Thursday in Abuja, was re-elected as the federation’s president.

Mr Oyerinde, in his post-election speech, promised to organise more training and tournaments for players and officials.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Oyerinde retained the presidency of NSF by the closest of margins. He polled six votes out of the 11 votes cast to defeat his opponent Sunday Wilson, who got five votes during the elections, held at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium.

Yakubu Mailafia from the North-west zone, was elected vice-president of the federation after securing seven votes to defeat his opponent, Umar Yusuf, who got four votes.

Mr Oyerinde, fielding questions from newsmen after his re-election, said that he would continue from where he left towards uplifting the image of Squash.

“If you’ve followed Squash in the last four years, we’ve tried to be more visible. You know our sport by design is hidden, if there is a Squash court around here, you probably wouldn’t know.

“So, in essence, we need more media publicity to help us project the image of the game in the country. We need to have more presence on social media and that’s exactly what we are going to do more in this new dispensation,” he said.

Mr Oyerinde noted that prior to his first tenure, nothing was happening in Squash in the country, saying that he was able to achieve a lot within the last four years.

“Today, there is a lot going on. Squash has been approved by the Professional Squash Association to be played in Nigeria and is now a compulsory sport at the National Sports Festival.

“We now have a database of our players and a functional website where you can view our national ranking and our players are categorised from U-13, U-16, U-19 and the Seniors.

“We’ve also added more medals at the sports festival with the doubles. So, we have mixed doubles, (and) we have male and female doubles,” he said.

According to him, we currently have a lot of our facilities being remodelled and renovated across the country.

“For the first time in 20 years, we were able to participate at the men’s world team championship in 2019 and we hope to follow that up with participation in 2021 in Malaysia later this year.

“So, the good thing for us is that we are not starting where we were four years ago. We now have a solid foundation to build on,” the president said.

“We have a fantastic team, moving forward, and you will see the difference in the way we ramp up our programmes as we develop.

In Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) elections, Uyi Akpata emerged as the new President.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that MrAkpata emerged president of NCF on Thursday in Abuja after contesting unopposed at the 2021 National Sports Federation’s elections.

Mr Akpata was the federation’s immediate-past vice-president and the South-South representative on the board secured 11 votes from the 11 accredited voters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The last four years have witnessed giant strides in cricket and we think it was unanimous then. But now we need to explore the potential further,” Mr Akpata said, in his post-election speech.

“We have set five significant objectives for ourselves. First is increasing the number at the grassroots. We are committed to introducing the game to 250,000 kids each year.

“Second is increasing our rankings, third is constructing facilities, fourth is building partnerships and, lastly, putting in place good governance structures that will attract sponsors,” Akpata added.

Meanwhile, Obalola Oyewale, a member of the immediate-past board, also emerged as the vice-president of NCF, unopposed.

In the other elections conducted on Thursday in Abuja, Kelvin Erhumwmunse was re-elected president of Gymnastics Federation of Nigeria (GFN).

This was after he defeated Kafilat Olalere with nine votes from the available 12. Muhammed Baba-Inuwa was also re-elected unopposed as vice-president of GFN.

(NAN)