Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 295 fresh coronavirus cases and six deaths across 19 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

The statistics, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), does not include reports from Lagos State, Nigeria’s epicentre of the pandemic.

The disease centre noted that Nigeria’s total infection toll now stands at 205,047 while the fatality toll now stands at 2,695.

It added that the new fatality figure includes a backlog of two deaths from Delta State for September 23 and 26.

The centre also noted that the active coronavirus cases in Nigeria are 9,083 with a total of 193,260 cases successfully treated and discharged.

The centre added that Nigeria has tested 6,040,381 samples out of its estimated 206 million population.

Breakdown

A breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that the FCT topped the chart with 81 cases, followed by Gombe in the North-east with 43 cases, while Osun in the South-west ranked third with 32 cases.

North-western states of Kaduna, Zamfara and Kano recorded 25, six and four cases respectively.

Rivers, Delta and Edo in the South-south recorded 20, 17 and 14 cases respectively, while Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa also registered seven cases each.

While Ogun, Oyo and Ondo States in the South-west registered 11, nine and three cases respectively, Plateau and Nasarawa in the North-central recorded nine and two cases respectively.

Benue, Ekiti and Niger States recorded a single case each, while Bauchi and Sokoto States recorded no cases in the reports filed by the disease centre.

See breakdown below:

FCT-81

Gombe-43

Osun-32

Kaduna-25

Rivers-20

Delta-17

Edo-14

Ogun-11

Oyo-9

Plateau-9

Akwa Ibom-7

Bayelsa-7

Zamfara-6

Kano-4

Ondo-3

Abia-2

Nasarawa-2

Benue-1

Ekiti-1

Niger-1

205,047 confirmed

193,260 discharged

2,695 deaths