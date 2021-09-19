‘Na who be the people wey dey vote Yousef sef’? That’s the puzzle BBNaija fans down south have been trying to unravel since the weekly eviction shows began.

But try as much as they can to unravel this mystery, the 30-year-old teacher has continued to edge toward the 10 October finals.

Yousef has die-hard fans, who are not taking any chances when it comes to saving their favourite. They have repeatedly turned out en masse at dedicated spots in the north to exercise their votes.

Several viral clips of Yousef’s fans trooping to, camping at voting centers, and canvassing for votes for him have made it online. The atmosphere can be likened to a typical Nigerian presidential election day in the north.

Decider

Nonethless by 8 p.m, on Sunday, the good-looking and unassuming BBNaija housemate who has managed to evade several nominations and evictions would know his fate. But do you think he would be shown the door, we don’t think so.

The 30-year-old teacher is up for possible eviction alongside three strong contenders, Angel, Cross, Saskay, and Emmanuel. It is one of the stiffest nominations since the show began in July. All four housemates save for Emmanuel, who many think is the weakest link, have a huge fanbase.

However, if you are one of those who have thought Yousef to be the weakest housemate this year, you may have to have a rethink as he is, in fact, a strong contender. Yousef is a biracial Nigerian. His dad hails from Plateau State while his mum is Arabian.

Sheer luck?

12 housemates have so far been evicted from the show. But Yousef, who many thought would have long been shown the door, has remained in the show much longer than expected.

With no relationship or entanglement to distract him from the game, well, aside from Angel who occasionally flirts with him, Yousef has remained focused on the grand prize.

Peace nominated him as her deputy after she won the first-ever Head of House game which typically is held on Monday evenings. That meant he was assured for another week.

Two weeks into the show, Yousef was nominated for evictions alongside Niyi, Yerin, and Beatrice, but he scaled through with massive vote margins. His votes sparked several reactions from fans and viewers.

Some viewers concluded that the votes Yousef received were from Arewa youths or northern Nigerian youths.

Evander Bright, a social media blogger, told PREMIUM TIMES that he thinks Yousef has “a silent army behind him, predominantly his Jos folks.” He said: ‘‘He is going to make it to the finals with utmost certainty from my side, except the coins were flipped like we had last year when the two love birds made it to the finals.”

Fake Eviction

During the fourth week in the house, Biggie introduced a new twist in the house. Maria, the then Head Of House, was empowered by Big Brother to nominate housemates for eviction in the subsequent week. Maria named Pere, Angel, Yousef, Jaypaul, Emmanuel, and JMK, for eviction.

Out of the list of nominees, Biggie asked Maria to pick any two whom she would want to leave the house. When asked to pick two persons she would like to see go home from the earlier nominated housemates, Maria picked JMK and Yousef.

From his facial expressions, it seems Maria’s choice didn’t go well with Yousef, luckily for him, it was a prank, Biggie told the fans to expect a ‘sweet surprise’ that week. Again Yousef was saved from eviction.

Could it be his good looks?

Some viewers believe that Yousef’s good looks have been a major boost for him ensuring he remains in the BBNaija for as long as possible.

He also has a calm disposition, is reserved, and takes his Islamic faith seriously. He seems to be playing it safe in the BBNaija house, as he is very friendly to everyone and has no record of any fracas with other housemates.

However, If looks alone were enough to keep housemates, Maria would still be on the show.

Yousef told Ebuka Obi-Uchendu that he loves to talk about himself all the time and loves looking good for the camera. He also said he is bringing fun and entertainment into the BBNaija house. But, we are yet to see these he promised and more.

Love from his students

Yousef, as a teacher, enjoy the love and support of his students. When he was nominated for eviction, his students were spotted with placards that bore his name and a call to action pleading for the nominated housemate to be saved.

The pictures of the students stirred mixed reactions from members of the online community with some people hailing the young ones for supporting their teacher’s dream. Recall, at the beginning of the show, he told his housemates that he is soulmate-searching and that his students had a crush on him.

Like Trikytee, Dianne like Yousef

Yousef can be likened to Trikytee of Season 5 and Dianne of ‘Pepper Dem Gang’ 2019 edition of the show.

Trikytee did not have many fans in the ‘Lockdown’ edition of BBNaija , he was very friendly to his co-housemates. his friendly nature paid off, as fans of his fellow housemates would join forces to vote for him whenever he was nominated for evictions. He made it to the finals.

Similarly, Dianne was good friends with Ike and Mercy. The latter had a large fan base, and these fans would always come through for her whenever she was nominated for eviction, especially when neither Ike nor Mercy was nominated for eviction.

Yousef might escape another possible eviction tonight, however, irrespective of how the votes turn out tonight, Yousef has had a beautiful outing in the BBNaija house.