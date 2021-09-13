ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria on Sunday recorded eight additional fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic with 365 fresh cases reported across seven states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this in an update shared on its Facebook page on Sunday night, saying the country’s fatality toll from the disease now stands at 2,598.

The data also indicates that the active cases in Nigeria now stands at 10,135 raising Nigeria’s total infections to 199,151.

It also added that the new death cases and figure of discharged patients, which now stands at 186,418, also included the backlog of statistics from Lagos State for September 11, 2021.

Breakdown

The NCDC data shows that Lagos State registered the highest figure of 209 new cases on Saturday, followed by Ondo State in the South-west with 88 new cases and the FCT with 31.

Rivers State in the South-south recorded 16 cases, followed by Ebonyi in the South-east with 11 cases; Kaduna in the North-west with six cases, while Ekiti and Plateau states recorded three and one cases respectively.

NCDC also added that Benue, Kano, Nasarawa, Osun and Sokoto States recorded no case on Sunday.