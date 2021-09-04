ADVERTISEMENT

A brother to Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, has been reportedly killed by herdsmen in Edo State.

Mr Sowore, in a message shared with his Whatsapp contacts, said Olajide Sowore, a student of pharmacy at the Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State, was killed Saturday morning.

The activist who opened his message with “I have VERY SAD NEWS!”, said Olajide, his about-50-year-old immediate younger brother, was killed on his way from the university.

“My immediate younger brother, Olajide Sowore was today shot and killed near Okada in Edo State by reportedly herdsmen /kidnappers on his way from Igbinedion University in Edo State where he is studying Pharmacy.

“They snuffed out the life yet another real human being!

“Rest In Power, ‘Dr. Mamiye!’.

“This act in itself will not delay their day of justice,” the message read in part.

Tributes

Paying tributes to the deceased, Mr Sowore described him as the most loved kid he first knew.

Mr Sowore, who shared part of their childhood memories, recalled how Olajide initially refused schooling at the early stage in life only to turn around to take the path after he almost turned 50.

“I travelled widely with you and our father as a little kid. You were the most loved robust kid I ever first knew. You, Mr. magnet had no enemy!

“You, Mr. Sunshine Foundation who made everyone happy.

“You, the boy who snuck out his older ones to parties, taking all the blames when our disciplinarian father found out.

“You, the guy who was an out-of-the-box thinker, who decided school wasn’t for you and created you own genre of music and then turned around to go to school after you almost turned 50!

“You lived your life so that everyone could be alright but now assassinated by everything that’s not alright!

“Saddest day yet!”

Chidi Nwabuzor whose name appears on police website as the police spokesperson in Edo State, said he could not comment because he had been redeployed.