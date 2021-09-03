ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Embassy and Consulates-General in the U.S. have raised alarm over a fake website for passport application, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

This is contained in a notice jointly issued by the Embassy of Nigeria in Washington, DC, the Consulate-General of Nigeria in New York and the Consulate-General of Nigeria in Atlanta on Thursday, which was obtained by the New York correspondent of NAN.

The missions warned Nigerians against using unauthorised websites and the need for them to seek proper guidance on passport applications.

They also warned that the fake website was defrauding unsuspecting Nigerians by directing them to make payments, which are unauthorised by the missions.

“The attention of the Nigerian Embassy and Consulates in the United States have been drawn to the operations of a website, www.nigerianpassports.com, purporting to be a platform for processing Nigerian International Passport,” the notice read.

“The website directs passport applicants to make payments through Zelle using Tel no. 770-510-9332.

“The Nigerian Embassy in Washington and the Consulates in New York and Atlanta wish to state that this website is fake and set up to defraud applicants for Nigerian passport.

“While the Embassy and Consulates liaise with local authorities and the Nigeria Immigration Service Headquarters in Abuja to investigate this fraudulent website, the general public is reminded that the global website for applications for Nigerian passport remains portal.immigration.gov.ng.

“Applicants outside Nigeria are to apply through the official websites of the respective Embassies/Consulates where they intend to process their passports,’’ the document read in part.

The missions advised applicants outside Nigeria to apply through the official websites of the respective embassies and consulates where they intend to process their passports.

NAN recalls that the Consulate-General of Nigeria in New York had on Wednesday drawn the attention of nationals to the website, urging them to seek information only on the consulate’s website: www.nigeriahouse.com.

In addition, the Consulate-General advised all passport applicants to channel their enquiries to the consulate through the following email address: cgnny@nigeriahouse.com. (NAN)