President Buhari sacked two ministers in a minor cabinet reshuffle after an ‘independent and critical self-review,’ that helped to identify ‘weak areas’ in his government, his office has said.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, the president’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said the review “helped to identify and strengthen weak areas, close gaps, build cohesion and synergy in governance, manage the economy and improve the delivery of public good to Nigerians.”

In his statement, Mr Adesina also included the full to text of a speech delivered by the president to his cabinet on Wednesday to announce the sack.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the sack of the power minister, Sale Mamman, and the agriculture minister, Sabo Nanono, on Wednesday.

“In the same vein, Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, Minister of Environment, was redeployed to assume office as the Minister of Agriculture & Rural Development, while Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu, Minister of State, Works & Housing will now be the Minister of Power,” Mr Adesina wrote.

Read the full text of Mr Adesina’s statement below.

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

PRESIDENT BUHARI APPROVES CABINET RESHUFFLE

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a reshuffle in the cabinet formed on August 21, 2019.

In a statement to cabinet members during the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday 1st September, President Buhari announced that Mohammed Sabo Nanono, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, and Engr. Sale Mamman, Minister of Power were leaving the cabinet.

In the same vein, Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, Minister of Environment, was redeployed to assume office as the Minister of Agriculture & Rural Development, while Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu, Minister of State, Works & Housing will now be the Minister of Power.

The President said the changes were sequel to the “tradition of subjecting our projects and programs implementation to independent and critical self-review” through sector reporting during Cabinet meetings and at retreats.

He added that “these significant review steps have helped to identify and strengthen weak areas, close gaps, build cohesion and synergy in governance, manage the economy and improve the delivery of public good to Nigerians.”

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

September 01, 2021

The full text of the statement is reproduced below:

On Wednesday 21st August, 2019 the current Federal Executive Council was sworn-in after a rigorous retreat to bring returning and new members up to speed on the accomplishments, challenges and lessons drawn from my first term in Office and to emphasise the 9 priority areas of government for the second term.

2. Two years and some months into the second term, the tradition of subjecting our projects and programs implementation to independent and critical self-review has taken firm roots through sector Reporting during Cabinet meetings and at Retreats.

3. These significant review steps have helped to identify and strengthen weak areas, close gaps, build cohesion and synergy in governance, manage the economy and improve the delivery of public good to Nigerians.

4. I must commend this cabinet for demonstrating unparalleled resilience that helped the government to navigate the disruption to global systems and governance occasioned by the emergence of COVID-19 shortly after inauguration. The weekly Federal Executive Council meetings was not spared because the traditional mode was altered.

5. As we are all aware, change is the only factor that is constant in every human endeavour and as this administration approaches its critical phase in the second term, I have found it essential to reinvigorate this cabinet in a manner that will deepen its capacity to consolidate legacy achievements.

6. Accordingly, a few cabinet changes, marking the beginning of a continuous process, have been approved. They are as follows:

Ministers Leaving the Cabinet:

I. Mohammed Sabo Nanono, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, and

II. Engr. Sale Mamman, Minister of Power.

Redeployment:

I. Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, Minister of Environment, to assume office as the Minister of Agriculture & Rural Development;

II. Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu, Minister of State, Works & Housing assume office as the Minister of Power.

7. In due course, substantive nominations will be made to fill the consequential vacancies in accordance with the requirements of the constitution.

8. I have personally met with the departing members to thank them for their contributions to discussions in cabinet and the invaluable services rendered to the nation. Today, effectively marks their last participation in the Federal Executive Council deliberations and I wish them the best in all future endeavours.

9. Finally, I wish to reiterate once more, that this process shall be continuous.

10. I thank you all and May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.