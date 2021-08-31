ADVERTISEMENT

A commercial motorcyclist, Bakari Samaila, on Tuesday, appeared before a Lagos Magistrates’ Court sitting at Tinubu for allegedly posing as a naval personnel to evade arrest.

Mr Samaila, 30, is facing trial on a four-count charge of impersonation, unlawful possession of naval identification card, vest, and conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace.

The prosecutor, Ajaga Agboko, told the court that on August 27, at 2:30 p.m. at Ajose Adeogun Street, off Victoria Island, Lagos, the defendant unlawfully presented himself as a naval personnel.

He said the defendant presented himself as a naval officer by wearing a naval vest and military nose mask.

“The defendant presented a naval identification card to policemen on patrol to avoid his motorcycle from being impounded.

“He conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace,” Agboko said.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 77 (a) (b) and 168 (d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge against him.

The Magistrate, T. O. Babalola, granted him bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Mr Babalola adjourned the case until September 29 for mention.

(NAN)