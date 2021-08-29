ADVERTISEMENT

Abdulkarim Na Allah, the eldest son of Bala Ibn Na Allah,was on Sunday, found dead in his room in Malali GRA, Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)reports that the father of the deceased, Bala Ibn Na Allah, is the Senator representing Kebbi South Senatorial District.

The deceased, 36, was a pilot by profession.

The Kaduna State Police Command’s Public Relations officer , Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the incident to NAN.

Mr Jalige said the death of the deceased was reported to the police at about 3.30pm.

He said the killers took his car, and that investigation had commenced on the matter.

Narrating how the deceased was murdered, Garba Mohammed, special adviser to Mr Na’Allah told NAN that late Abdulkarim was tied in his room and strangled while the assailants escaped with his vehicle.

Mr Mohammed said the remains of the deceased had been buried on Sunday evening at Unguwan Sarki cemetery in Kaduna.

He said the father of the deceased was not in the country at the time of his death.

Kaduna in Nigeria’s north-west has been in the grip of bandits, kidnappers and other violent criminals for some time now despite security operatives doing their best to contain them.

Recently, the nation’s foremost military training institution, the Nigerian Defence Academy(NDA), Kaduna, was invaded by bandits who abducted an officer and killed two in the process.