The leadership of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has denied that it has called off its 20-day-old industrial action, saying only its parent body- Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) “signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government on Saturday”.

The union made the clarification following a statement issued by the ministry of labour and employment on Saturday, indicating an end to the strike.

The ministry’s statement, which was signed by its spokesperson, Charles Akpan, noted that the warring parties had reached agreements on all the 12 disputed issues.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that a meeting of all concerned parties in the lingering crisis including the leaderships of NMA, NARD, Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), Association of Medical Doctors in the Academics, and the representatives of government, which started in the afternoon on Friday had dragged till early Saturday morning when a break was announced before it continued on Saturday afternoon.

According to the statement the federal government pledged to commence the implementation of the contents of its MoU on Monday.

The labour minister, Chris Ngige, said that regarding regarding the issue of non-payment of some house officers, NARD is expected to submit the list of the affected 114 officers for further verification and that when confirmed that they are genuine, and their IPPIS particulars and BVN are in order, they would be paid in September with the outstanding arrears.

He said an agreement was reached on the Residency Training Fund outstanding for 2020 and 2021, noting that the Budget Office of the Federation had explained that N617,429,121 was the outstanding to be paid in the 2020.

The minister said; “There are reconciliations to be done here because the 2020 was done with some errors. Some people who are not supposed to benefit from the fund got money and because of that, the number of genuine people that were not paid also came to that quantum of persons.

“So, reconciliation is being done and some money is being returned. We have given a timeline for this reconciliation to be done.

“And for 2021, the money approved by the government is N4.802 billion. This money, as I said earlier, was contained in the 2021 Supplementary Budget, which the President signed on the eve of his departure to the UK for the meeting and medical check-up.

“So, between that time and now, it became a money law. The funds have now been sourced and it has gotten from the CBN to the Budget Office where we expect it to be processed in one week as undertaken by the government side.”

Mr Ngige added that the meeting agreed that by next Friday, August 27, residents in institutions would have started getting their money, with each receiving about N542,000.

He noted the issue of consequential adjustment on National Minimum wage cuts across the health and educational sectors, which were both affected by the projection of N160 billion done in 2019, but which fell short of the people that were to benefit from this.

NARD adamant

Despite acknowledging that progress was made during the marathon meeting, the NARD leadership said it was not a party to the agreement reached with the NMA.

The NARD president, Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, had responded late Saturday night to what it described as rumour on the suspension of the industrial action via a message shared on the Whatsapp platform of its ‘stakeholders’.

A copy of the message obtained by this newspaper indicated that both the striking doctors and the government representatives disagreed on the implementation of “no work, no pay,” rule by the Nigerian government.

The message reads in part; “Good evening, distinguish colleagues. After almost a two-day marathon and issues discussed in-depth, we insisted on the heinous no work no pay and the government side says they have already instituted that and can’t revert.

“The strike continues as he that is down needs fear no fall.

“Please note that NMA is signing, not NARD.”

Mr Okhuaihesuyi appealed to his members to remain resolute, suggesting that many Nigerians in need of medical attention at the tertiary facilities may have to endure harder times.

Meanwhile, a copy of the statement issued by the labour ministry is reproduced below:

