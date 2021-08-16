ADVERTISEMENT

Team Nigeria Paralympic contingent to the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games have assured of an impressive performance at the forthcoming games.

The Captain, Lucy Ejike, gave the assurance on Sunday shortly after arriving at their Kisarazu training camp in Japan from where they will head to Tokyo.

She said the team, which had been training hard, would use the final training camp to perfect strategies to win medals and break records at the games.

“We have been training seriously to make sure we meet up with the standard we set at previous games. Everything is going on well.

”We are confident we will bring glory to Nigeria. We have world records, so we hope to maintain the records and create new ones,” she said.

Also, Para Powerlifter, Nnamdi Innocent, called for the support of Nigerians while pledging the readiness of the powerlifters to rake in medals for the country.

“We are grateful to the Minister for his support and encouragement. What he did for us during the lockdown will motivate us to excel in Tokyo.

“We have many world records and our target is to go there and make Nigeria proud,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games will be Nigeria’s eighth consecutive appearance after her maiden appearance at Barcelona 1992.

Nigeria had her most successful outing at Rio 2016, finishing as Africa’s best team and 17th overall in the world on the medals table with eight gold, two silver, and two bronze medals.

Nigeria will participate in four events at the Games including Powerlifting, Para-Athletics, Para-Table Tennis, and Para-Rowing.

Team Nigeria will be departing their Kisarazu training camp for Tokyo in a few days.

The 16th summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo starts on August 24 and ends on September 5.

