The police in Lagos say they have been alerted on an issue of robbers disguising as beggars in some areas of the state, thereby causing security threats to residents.

Adekunle Ajisebutu, the police spokesperson, said the command received the outcry of residents of Lekki and Ajah and are ready to take action to tackle the menace.

“We are not oblivious of the apparent security challenges posed by miscreants masquerading as beggars in some parts of the country, particularly in Lagos State.

“In view of the foregoing, the Command is urgently interfacing, and indeed working in tandem with the State Ministry of Youth and Social Development as well as other relevant authorities to solve this social malaise,” the police said.

Several residents in Lagos island, especially the Lekki and Ajah areas, are lamenting repeated attacks by robbers who disguise themselves as beggars.

In a report by New Telegraph, residents decried security laxity in the area, with hoodlums posing as beggars in the day and turn robbers at night.

Mr Ajisebutu said in reaction to the “specific plight of the residents of Lekki and Ajah axis,” the police commissioner has ordered a 24-hour stop and search and vehicular patrols of the areas.

Mr Ajisebutu, a chief superintendent of police, said the command was aware of the complaints and taking necessary steps.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu whose primary concern is to provide robust security for the teeming people of Lagos State, has directed the Area Commander, DPOs, other field and tactical commanders to immediately embark on 24hrs stop and search and vehicular patrol of every nook and cranny of the affected axis and similar areas requiring additional police presence.

“While the Command appreciates the concern of the residents and promise to continue to work assiduously to protect lives and property of all and sundry, it is advised that citizens should avail themselves of the Lagos State Police Command’s control room/distress call numbers earlier given out with the assurance that the police will respond swiftly as they have always done in the State,” Mr Ajisebutu said in the statement.