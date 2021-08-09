ADVERTISEMENT

The founder of the Household of God Church, Chris Okotie, has described the late founder of The Synagogue Church of all Nations, Temitope Joshua, as a ”magician” and a ”sorcerer”.

Mr Okotie has been a long-standing critic of his late colleague and once described the late prophet as the “vicar of the devil on earth.”

In a 75-minute video titled ‘The truth about T.B. Joshua’ which was posted on his official YouTube channel on Sunday, Okotie said the late cleric who died in June equated himself with Jesus Christ by his name, conduct, and spiritual pattern.

“Joshua claimed he is the one that the Lord has appointed in this generation to bring reconciliation between God and man. And he is not the first to propose such a ludicrous concept. Because even Jesu Oyingbo did the same thing, he calls himself Emmanuel. And we have the same thing with the entity in Calabar who used to call himself I Am.

“So Joshua believes he is aloof from Jesus, that’s why he took the name Joshua because that’s the name that Jesus bore when he was right here on earth. The full name is Jehoshua, which means Jehovah is salvation. The name Joshua and the name Jesus are exactly the same.”

Criticism

Mr Okotie also likened him to the late Bar-Jesus, a false prophet in the scriptures who equated himself with Jesus.

“He is a magician, a sorcerer, and calls himself a prophet. Notice he doesn’t call himself an apostle, he doesn’t call himself a teacher, he doesn’t call himself a pastor because if he calls himself by any other name outside of prophet, he does not fulfill the pattern. So, he must stick with that appellation. He must call himself prophet so, so and so… So, he is a magician who claims to be a prophet but he is a false prophet,” Okotie said.

“Greetings in the name of the Lord Jesus. What is the truth about TB Joshua? Who was he? Was he a product of Christianity? Or a practitioner of shamanism? Was he a servant of the Lord Jesus? Or some itinerant religious quack? Was he a true prophet, who was misunderstood? Or a hypocrite masquerading under the habiliment of the Faith?”

Reading John 8:32: “Ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free”, Mr Okotie said the late preacher took that name (Joshua) because he believed he was another messiah.

“He believes that God sent him to our world to bring reconciliation between God and mankind, exactly the same way the Lord Jesus was sent, and that is why he took that name Joshua,” he said.

No doubt, Mr Okotie has also been outspoken about his thoughts on his late colleague and has never minced words when it comes to matters that pertain to his late colleague. Three days after Mr Joshua passed on in June, Mr Okotie shared a cryptic post wherein he referenced a certain ”wizard of Endor” who assumed the title of ”Emmanuel.”

Although he did not mention any name or person in particular in his message, it has been inferred on social media that the “wizard at Endor who assumed the title Emmanuel” was a reference to the late TB Joshua and his church’s slogan-Emmanuel.

His comments drew widespread criticism from the faithful of the late preacher but he remains undeterred at least, from his latest video.