ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State government has awarded a total of N30 million to the families of three police officers who died in the line of duty in the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, through a representative, issued the cheques on Wednesday at the state house.

Represented by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Tayo Akinmade, Mr Sanwo-Olu said police officers deserve support from the government and in if they die in line of duty, the government needs to support the families they left behind.

Each of the bereaved families was awarded N10 million as a token of government’s support.

The bereaved families are families of two police officers attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) and one task force operative.

Adebayo Taofiq, the spokesperson of the RRS, identified the deceased officers as Ajibola Gafari and Olufemi Richard, both inspectors of police.

“While Late Inspt. Ajibola Gafari died as a result of hit and run vehicle on 25th January, 2020 while on duty at Falomo under bridge, SPY ‘PC’ Olufemi Richard died as a result of sickness he developed while on duty on 21st of June, 2020,” the spokesperson said.

The third officer is Omisore Oluwashina, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), who served in the Lagos State Task Force on Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement Unit) before his death.

Presenting the cheques on behalf of the governor, Mr Akinmade emphatised with the affected families.

He described the monetary support as “government’s efforts at comforting affected families,” maintaining that, “no amount of financial gift can make up for the lost lives and the gallantry of the fallen officers”.

He assured the bereaved families and Lagos residents of the government’s “decisiveness to work for the good and wellbeing of the masses”.