Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has called on those calling for foreign powers and other international organisations to interfere in the affairs of Nigeria to desist.

He urged them to instead support the federal government in discharging its responsibilities, especially in ensuring security of lives and property.

Mr Masari made the appeal in an Eid El Kabir message signed by his spokesperson, Abdu Labaran.

“For any compatriot to wilfully call on foreign powers to meddle in the internal affairs of Nigeria is to display the highest level of unpatriotism.

“No responsible citizen, least of all those who are the foremost beneficiaries of the commonwealth, would encourage foreign powers to interfere in the internal affairs of their nation, regardless of its adversities,” Mr Masari said.

The governor called on the Nigerian elite “to borrow a leaf from their counterparts in those foreign powers and guard Nigeria’s sovereignty jealously.

“Those climes, the leading citizens partner with the government to protect and advance national interest. They do not go to the market place to expose the perceived inadequacy of their leaders.”

