The Nigerian Air Force has said the first batch of the Super Tucano aircraft will arrive Nigeria from the United States at the end of July.

Air Force spokesperson, Edward Gabkwet, a commodore, stated this in a statement on Thursday.

The six anticipated aircraft are part of the 12 fighter jets sold to Nigeria by the U.S. to aid combat actions and air assaults.

They are expected to aid the fight against insecurity in the North-east and other parts of the country.

The Air Force had last year stated that air fighters from Nigeria were already in the U.S. receiving additional training on the usage and the applications of the fighter jets when eventually added to the fleet of combat aircraft.

Mr Gabkwet said an induction ceremony for the newly acquired aircraft will be done in August.

Read full statement:

PRESS RELEASE

FIRST BATCH OF A-29 SUPER TUCANO AIRCRAFT DEPART THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA FOR NIGERIA

The first batch of 6 A-29 Super Tucano aircraft have departed the United States of America on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 enroute Nigeria.

The 6 aircraft will be leapfrogged through 5 countries including Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Spain and Algeria before arriving at their final destination in Nigeria towards the end of July 2021.

An official induction ceremony of the aircraft into the inventory of the Nigerian Air Force is already being planned at a later date in August 2021 to be announced in due course.

The Office of the Director of Public Relations and Information remains open to any inquiry regarding the arrival and induction of the aircraft.

Kindly assist in disseminating this information for the awareness of the general public.

Thank you.

Edward Gabkwet

Air Commodore

Director of Public Relations and Information

Nigerian Air Force

15 July 2021