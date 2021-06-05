ADVERTISEMENT

The national body of telecommunications providers in Nigeria says it is currently engaging ‘stakeholders’ to resolve the ban on Twitter, a microblogging platform.

The Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), in a statement signed by its President, Ikechuckwu Nnamani, said the move is to ensure “a speedy resolution of the current suspension of Twitter activities in Nigeria.”

Mr Nnamani stated that while the association and its member-companies understand the position of the federal government, “it is pertinent that the issue is resolved soon in the interest of all.”

He emphasised that the OTT (Over The Top) platforms, such as Twitter, is an integral part of the digital economy that the federal government is promoting.

According to him, when an unfortunate disagreement arises with respect to the user policies, “it is good that it is resolved in a timely manner.”

Nigeria’s information minister Lai Muhammad, on Friday, announced the ban and a federal government directive ordering National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to immediately commence the process of licensing all OTT and social media operations in Nigeria.

Following the ban, which was effected by telecommunications operators, Nigerians have been denied access to the microblogging platform and can only access by bypassing domain restrictions through alternative mediums.

The suspension is a backdrop of Twitter’s deletion of President Muhammadu Buhari’s controversial tweet about the civil war after some Nigerian users found it offensive.

The government, in its response, accused the platform of meddling in Nigeria’s internal affairs and undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.