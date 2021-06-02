ADVERTISEMENT

The Action Alliance (AA) in Lagos State on Wednesday conducted its primary election to choose its chairmanship and councillorship flag-bearers in the forthcoming Local Government Election in the state.

The chairperson of the party, Adeyemi Abiola, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the end of the exercise that the party would contest only 11 seats in the July 24 poll.

“We are contesting 11 seats in all, which comprise one chairmanship seat and 10 councillorship seats.

“We are contesting the Igando-Ikotun Local Council Development Area (LCDA) chairmanship seat and 10 councillorship seats across three LCDAs which comprise Igando-Ikotun, Lagos Island, and Olorunda LCDAs.

“In Igando-Ikotun LCDA, we are contesting in Wards A, B, C, D, E, F and G; in Lagos Island, we are contesting only in Ward F and G, while in Olorunda LCDA, we are contesting only in Ward E,” Mrs Abiola said.

According to her, “the candidates emerged unopposed and there are four women among the councillorship contestants on the platform of the party”.

“The Lagos residents should expect a better future if they vote for our party in the forthcoming election.

“In this party, we value masses a lot and we appreciate people and their opinions. There is no `godfatherism in this party.”

The sole chairmanship candidate of the party, Bola Omokorede, said the plights of the poor masses and unemployed youths prompted him to contest the top council seat.

Mr Omokorede, who noted that a lot could be done at the grassroots to alleviate the sufferings of the masses, said that if the electorate entrusted him with their mandates, efforts would be made to better their Iives.

One of the candidates vying for Igando-Ikotun LCDA Ward A Councillorship seat, Sunday Ogunnubi, told NAN that if voted for, the masses would be prioritised in all policies and programmes.

Mr Ogunnubi, who urged the youths to support his ambition, said that the progress and prosperity of the council depended on the youth.

“We are not fake people. We are not going there just to make noise. We want to work for the masses,” the candidate said.

Another councillorship candidate for Ward E in the same LCDA, Kaburat Rabiu, told NAN that, if elected, the empowerment of women and vulnerable groups would be her top priority.

Also, Ademola Adegoke, a Councillorship Candidate in Ward D of the same LCDA, said that he was moved to contest because of the youth and the plight of the masses.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) had rolled out a timetable and guidelines to conduct election into the 20 Local Governments and 37 LCDAs in the state on July 24 . (NAN)