The Nigeria police has assured residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Plateau State to go about their normal activities without any fear of attacks.

The police gave the assurance in a statement by its spokesperson, Frank Mba, on Friday.

The assurance is coming on the heels of a viral internal memo that was leaked to the public on Friday.

In the memo, acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali, urged the commissioners of police in the FCT and Plateau State to be on the alert over imminent attacks by Boko Haram members.

The memo, addressed to the commissioners of police in the two jurisdictions, was dated May 19, and signed by the Principal Staff Officer to the IGP, Idowu Owohunwa.

He said an intelligence report revealed that terrorists were planning to attack Abuja and Jos.

The circular with reference number TB: 0900/IGP.SEC/ABJ/VOL.TI/47 was titled ‘Terror elements to expand frontiers of attack.’

He then directed the commissioners of police to review their security architecture and beef up security around government facilities particularly in Abuja and Jos.

In response to the reactions that greeted the leaked memo, the police said it was nothing but a ‘deliberate, intelligence-driven and proactive measure’ which they said was designed to prepare the law enforcement community for a comprehensive response to any threat to lives and property.

Read full statement by the police:

PUBLIC SAFETY ALERT: PLATEAU AND FCT ARE SAFE, IGP ASSURES CITIZENS

Says No Cause for Panic

The Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc has assured citizens of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Plateau State and other contiguous States, of safety and security as they go about their lawful day-to-day activities. The IGP’s assurance is coming on the heels of the unintended, viral spread of an internal directive issued to the Commissioners of Police in Plateau State and FCT Commands to forestall any likelihood of attack or breach of security by organized criminal elements in their Areas of Responsibilities (AOR).

The IGP’s directive, which is a deliberate, intelligence-driven and proactive measure, is designed to prepare the law enforcement community for a comprehensive response to any threat to lives and property. The IGP noted that the security alert, rather than becoming a source of panic to the citizens, should instead send a message of re-assurance to them about the intelligence depth, capacity and operational preparedness of the Nigeria Police to pre-emptively deal and contain any threat to public peace and security. The alert does not in any way suggest that an attack is imminent in any of the two States.

The Police High Command therefore calls for calm, urging citizens to go about their normal activities with renewed sense of vigour, patriotism and vigilance as the Police continue to work with other relevant stakeholders to keep our public space safe.

