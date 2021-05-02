ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has extended the length of service for all categories of teachers in Kano State from 35 to 40 years, and the retirement age from 60 to 65 years.

Mr Ganduje disclosed this on Saturday at the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) award night held as part of the Workers’ Day celebration. The event took place at the open theatre of Government House, Kano.

“The length of service for our teachers has been 35 years, I am glad to inform this gathering that we have now increased the duration to 40 years.

“You are all aware that the federal government has made a pronouncement by increasing the retirement age and the length of service of teachers serving under the federal government. So we don’t want teachers in Kano State to be left behind.

“In order to promote their commitment and motivate our teachers, Kano State has now decided to increase the length of service from 30 years to 35 years and to also increase the retirement age for our teachers from 60 years to 65 years,” he said.

The governor said all teachers in primary, secondary and tertiary schools will benefit from the new policy, adding that, “this is an innovation that we cherish and it will be sustained.”

“Our teachers are our fathers. They are the backbone of sustainable development because without education there is no development. If we are to sustain our system of education, their welfare is absolutely necessary.

“You could recall some two or three years back, we promoted our teachers and paid them increased salary for their promotion., which increased our monthly salaries payment with over N500 million. That is unprecedented,” Mr Ganduje said.

In his remarks, the chairman of the state branch of the NLC, Kabiru Minjibir, commended the governor for the policy.

“Sir, in spite of what you have done for us and what you have been doing for us, like Oliver Twist, we will ask for more.”

Mr Minjibir urged the governor to also review the retirement age of civil servants in the state.

“We are appealing to His Excellency to review the retirement age for civil servants in the state and local government services like has been done for teachers. This action will equally reduce the number of pensioners for another five years, thereby giving an opportunity for the State Pension Fund to offset its outstanding liabilities,” Mr Minjibir said.