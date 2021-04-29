ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives says it is committed to ensuring safety at public and private institutions across the country.

Chairman, House Committee on Safety Standards and Regulations, Ibrahim Hamza (APC, Kaduna) gave the assurance on Wednesday at the inaugural meeting of his committee, which coincided with World Day for Safety and Health at work.

The chairman of the newly created committee said the committee is committed to ensuring compliance with safety standards.

Mr Hamza said: “As we are all aware, Safety is the state of being safe, it is a condition of being protected from harm and other non-desirable outcomes.

“Due to the disregard for safety standards, lack of effective monitoring and compliance, our country has witnessed incessant avoidable accidents resulting in deaths or injuries.

“The importance of safety in any given sphere, therefore, cannot be overemphasized as it ensures peace and well-being of the people and the nation at large.

“It is imperative to note at this juncture, that the task ahead of the Committee is enormous as its mandate cuts across all ministries, departments and agencies of government, and private Institutions. And as such, we shall visit various public and private institutions to assess their level of compliance with extant Safety Standards and Regulations.

“As members of this important Committee, we are enjoined to see ourselves as safety leaders who would exhibit personal safety behaviours, follow safety protocols and also inspire others to do the same.

“Furthermore, with the calibre of distinguished members carefully selected as pioneer members of this Committee, I am confident that we will fashion out additional legislative ways and means to innovate safety as seen in other climes, as our nation urgently need mechanisms for sustainably investing in safety.

“On that note, we would work assiduously as a team to lay that solid foundation, achieve our primary goal and leave our prints in the sands of time,” Mr Hamza said.

The lawmaker, therefore, called on Nigerians to support the committee to reduce avoidable accidents in the workplace.

“We also appeal to Nigerians, including organized labour to partner with this committee by providing useful information that will improve the safety standards and regulations to ensure safety at workplace and all public & private institutions.”

The committee is one of the newly created committees by the House of Representatives.