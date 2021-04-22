Armed men ambushed and killed Suleiman Quadir, an operative of Amotekun Corps, around Fiditi area of Oyo State.
Mr Quadir, 25, was killed in an ambush on Tuesday by gunmen numbering about 11 at Living Farms in Fiditi area of the state.
The Commandant of the Corps, Olayinka Olayanju, confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday in Ibadan.
According to Mr Olayanju, Mr Quadir and his colleague, Amo Yisau, were guarding the staff of the farm to the farm when it was invaded by the gunmen.
“Yisau too was caught by rounds of bullets but he survived and is receiving treatment at the General Hospital Owode, Oyo town.
“The gallant Quadir left behind an aged father, a wife and a son.
“He has since been buried according to Islamic rites,” Mr Olayanju said.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post