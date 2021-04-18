ADVERTISEMENT

Arsenal’s enviable record of never losing a home match against Fulham was almost broken on Sunday but the Gunners managed to secure a hard earned 1-1 draw against the Craven Cottagers.

Mikel Arteta’s men surprised many with the ruthless way they qualified for the Europa League semi final with an emphatic 4-0 win away from home.

That away win saw many predicting an easy win for the Gunners over their fellow Londoners in Sunday’s Premier League

However, in their characteristic inconsistent manner, the Gunners almost allowed themselves to be beaten at home by a team badly fighting relegation.

From the blast of the whistle it was Arsenal all the way and the Gunners actually thought they have taken the lead in the 40th minute when Daniel Ceballos got the ball in the back of the net.

However, after a second check through VAR Ceballos’ effort was chalked off for offside.

That situation meant both teams were level going into the half time game.

Arsenal continued from where they stopped from in first half in the second 44 minutes.

However, the visitors got a lifeline when they were awarded a penalty kick that was expertly dispatched by Nigerian striker Josh Maja.

Maja’s solitary goal was looking like a winning one until late in the game when Edward Nketiah popped up with the equalising goal that saved Arsenal from the claws of defeat.