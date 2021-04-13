ADVERTISEMENT

Team Edo on Monday won the third-place match of the men’s One Day International (ODI) cricket event at the ongoing 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) in Benin.

Edo defeated Delta by 88 runs on Monday at the Edo Boys High School cricket pitch to secure the event’s bronze medal from the 30 overs game.

Delta won the toss and opted to field, with Edo coming on to bat and score 168 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 30 overs. It was all thanks to Akhere Isesele of Edo who scored 59 runs in 50 balls faced.

Miracle Akhigbe also contributed to the hosts’ victory with 25 runs in 24 balls in the first innings.

The second innings were not a delight for the Delta team as they were limited to 81 overs all out in 15.3 overs. Destiny Ehosa of Edo, who emerged Player of the Match, for his bowling skills saw out four wickets.

Prosper Useni was also instrumental to the visitors’ woes by taking out three wickets to limit Delta’s chances. In the end, Delta lost by 88 runs. The final match of the cricket event is scheduled for Tuesday between Kaduna state and Lagos

Edo claims women’s football gold as final descends into brawl

The final match of the female football event at the ongoing 20th National Sports Festival in Edo ended in a brawl on Monday over allegations of bias on the part of the centre referee.

Hosts, Edo State took the gold with a hard-fought 1-0 win over their Lagos opponents who were irate at the end because the referee failed to add as many minutes of additional time that was wasted by the Edo team.

NAN reports that a fracas broke out immediately the referee sounded the whistle to end the match that was watched by Philip Shaibu, the Edo Deputy Governor and Chairman of the festival’s Local Organising Committee (LOC).

The Lagos team accused the central referee of bias for adding only one minute of extra time in spite of the time wasted during the match. Some of the supporters then attempted to attack the referee.

This led to a confrontation between security agents and supporters of the Lagos team at the University of Benin pitch, venue of the encounter.

The tension between the supporters of the two teams was later doused through the intervention of some security agents and others.