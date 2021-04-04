ADVERTISEMENT

Liverpool were in ruthless form on Saturday evening as they thrashed Arsenal 3-0 in their Premier League clash at the Emirates to move to within two points of fourth-placed Chelsea, in the chase for Champions League next season.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds had endured a poor run before the international break but they were on top from start to finish at the Emirates.

The first half interestingly had ended scoreless even though Klopp’s men had 70 per cent of the ball possession. But the Reds overpowered the Gunners in the second half, especially after the introduction of Diogo Jota when they scored the three goals that gave them all the three points.

Diogo Jota sent on for Andy Robertson in a tactical substitution on 61 minutes and the Portuguese took less than three minutes to make his mark. He got his head on a sumptuous delivery from Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 64th minute to kickstart the rout.

Moments later, that lead was doubled due to a fast-paced counter-attack by the Reds in which Mohamed Salah got the ball into the net after Gabriel fumbled a last-ditch tackle on the striker in the box. Salah rolled the ball under Bernd Leno four minutes after Jota’s opener.

Slack defending saw Jota with another chance late in the game and he did well to make it 3-0 for Liverpool. With this crucial win, Liverpool moved to fifth, just two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who were shocked at home by West Brom in the early kickoff. The Reds are also just seven points behind third-placed Leicester. Meanwhile, Arsenal remain in ninth place on the EPL table with eight games left in the season.