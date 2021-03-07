ADVERTISEMENT

Two Super Eagles regulars- Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun have emerged as Champions of the Scottish Premier League with Rangers. The Glasgow giants emerged champions for the first time in a decade after bitter rivals Celtic failed to beat Dundee United on Sunday.

Celtic needed the win at Dundee United to extend Rangers’ wait, but they could only draw 0-0 to confirm Rangers champions for the 55th time in their history.

The Scottish Premier League is the first major trophy for the Super Eagles duo of Balogun and Aribo who indeed contributed immensely to the success recorded by Steven Gerrard’s side.

Balogun made 18 appearances for Rangers in the league this season and more than half of those games ended not just with a win but also with a clean sheet; a clear indication of the Eagles’ defender colossal feature in the backline.

As for Aribo, the 24-year old featured in 25 games and scored six goals.

With just six rounds of matches still left to be played, Rangers have yet to lose in the league this season – they have won 28 of their 32 matches, scored 77 goals, and conceded just nine goals.

They have kept 24 clean sheets and have had 16 different scorers. Rangers are also in the reckoning for the UEFA Europa League where they have also been very outstanding.