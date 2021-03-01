ADVERTISEMENT

The National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) has revealed its plans of establishing three rice processing mills in Adamawa, to boost rice production in the state.

The coordinator of NALDA in the state, Zachariya Kraha, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Monday, in Yola, that the mills would boost food security in the state and the country.

He said that the mills would be installed in Fufore, Lamurde and Jimeta Local Government Areas of the state, adding that they would each have installed capacity of processing 10 tonnes of rice, per local government.

“This is an additional advantage for the farmers to generate more profits at the end of the season apart from other interventions, which include providing farmlands, land preparations, farming inputs among others.

“Farmers will not suffer in terms of processing their rice and we will buy the produce from them at a good price,” Mr Kraha said.

He added that the initiative would help increase food production, create job opportunities for the youths, as well as tackle hunger and poverty in the state and country at large.

(NAN)