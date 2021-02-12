ADVERTISEMENT

A Magistrates Court in Lagos State has ordered that a DNA paternity test be conducted on the daughter of a Yoruba movie star, Ronke Odusanya.

M. O. Tanimola, the magistrate, gave the order on Wednesday when the case was brought before her at Court 8, Samuel Ilori Court House, Ogba, Ikeja magisterial district, Lagos.

The estranged lovers welcomed their daughter in 2019.

The curvy actress and the father of her child, Olanrewaju Saheed, popularly known as Jago, are currently in court for several reasons including the welfare of their daughter, Oluwafifehanmi.

When the matter came up in court on Wednesday, Saheed, through his lawyer, requested the court to order a DNA test to ascertain the paternity of the child, on the grounds of suspicion of infidelity.

The actress and her lawyer agreed to the request on the condition that the DNA fees and other bills be footed by Saheed.

The actress’ lawyer also pleaded with the court to ensure it is a court-supervised DNA test.

Ms Tanimola, ruling, decided on an undisclosed hospital on Lagos Island for the test to be done, and for the results to be sent directly to the court.

She adjourned the case till March 31, for further hearing.

Background

In December 2020, both parties were enmeshed in a messy separation scandal that was broken by a popular Instagram gossip blog.

Among other things, the blog alleged that the famous actress ‘‘ruined the father of her child, financially by making him sell off his assets to fulfill her luxurious desires.”

Responding to the allegations, the movie star said in a post on her Instagram page that the rumours were untrue but she had chosen to remain calm as the truth would eventually reveal itself.

“While my silence will be taken for cowardice, I will be calm because the truth always reveals itself. I can defend myself but I won’t want my daughter to grow up reading such irritating and fact-less information. The court of social media has always been myopic and manipulative.

“Remember you did not make me, you cannot break me. Bank statements can reveal who has been receiving money from who and for what. Investigate before publishing. For the platform used for peddling such absurdity, seeds sown will surely germinate,” she said.

Odusanya, 47, made her acting debut in the 2001 Yoruba film, “Baba Ologba.”

Also a cross over actress, she has featured in several Nigerian films.