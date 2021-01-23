Rivers United v Bloemfontein Celtic @Stade Charles de Gaulle @4 pm on Jan.23

The concluding leg of this CAF Confederations Cup match will go ahead on Saturday at the Stade Charles de Gaulle, Porto Novo in Benin Republic.

The second leg was initially scheduled for January 9 but because of South Africa being a high-risk COVID-19 hot spot, Nigerian authorities asked Celtic to quarantine for 14 days on entry, a protocol the South Africa team could not meet.

United won the first leg 2-0 in Free State and got a largesse of N2.4 million from Felix Obuah, who has again promised to give the team N1 million for a win on Saturday. Coach Stanley Eguma promised his team will not be complacent against Celtic on Saturday.

Speaking on Brila FM, Eguma said, “We cannot say because we have been Bloemfontein 2 goals in South Africa that means it is going to be a walkover. Football is not mathematics and we have to even do more than we have done before because Bloemfontein will be coming like a wounded lion.”

The winner of this tie will take on Enyimba in the last hurdle before the group stage.

Current Form: Rivers United [W-L-W-W-W]; Bloemfontein Celtic [D-D-L-D-L]

Head-to-head

23/12/20 CCC Bloemfontein Celtic 0 – 2 Rivers United

Prediction: Rivers United 2-2 Bloemfontein Celtic

Rangers v Lobi Stars @Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium @4 pm on Jan.24

Both teams will start their Sunday match tied on 10 points from five matches. Both have won thrice, drawn once and lost once.

Under Coach Salisu Yusuf, Rangers have won both home games at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium while Lobi Stars have lost and drawn on their two away forays though Lobi Stars are the more proficient side in front of goal, having notched eight as against Rangers’ five in all league matches.

Yusuf believes his team is building the necessary consistency to allow them to go the full distance as they pursue their eighth league title.

Current Form: Rangers [D-W-W-W-L]; Lobi Stars [W-D-W-W-L]

Head-to-head

05/02/20 NPF Lobi Stars 1 – 1 Rangers

06/06/19 NPF Rangers 2 – 1 Lobi Stars

12/05/19 NPF Lobi Stars 1 – 0 Rangers

17/04/19 NPF Rangers 1 – 1 Lobi Stars

20/05/18 NPF Lobi Stars 1 – 0 Rangers

Prediction: Rangers 2-1 Lobi Stars

Man. United v Liverpool @Old Trafford @6 pm on Jan.24

Liverpool have fallen off the perch at an alarming rate; scoring just one goal in their last five EPL matches though their last win came in the FA Cup, where they beat an Aston Villa U-20 side 4-1.

United are top of the EPK table and have conceded just one goal in their last four matches. After playing to a 0-0 result last Sunday, the two teams will have a go again with United chasing a first win over their North-West rivals since 2018.

Jurgen Klopp can name Joel Matip while captain Jordan Henderson should return after missing the Burnley defeat. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no new injury problems and will look at recalling Marcus Rashford into the starting 11 with Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic, also pushing for minutes.

This is a match Liverpool cannot afford to lose.

Current Form: Man. Utd [W-D-W-W-L]; Liverpool [L-D-W-L-D]

Head-to-head

17/01/21 PRL Liverpool 0-0 Man. United

19/01/20 PRL Liverpool 2-0 Man. United

20/10/19 PRL Man. United 1 – 1 Liverpool

24/02/19 PRL Man. United 0 – 0 Liverpool

16/12/18 PRL Liverpool 3 – 1 Man. United

Prediction: Man. Utd 1-1 Liverpool

AC Milan v Atalanta @San Siro @6 pm on Jan.23

Atalanta have turned into one bogey team for AC Milan, with the Milan giants boasting just one win over their Bergamo-based opponents.

Despite two successive draws and the continued absence of Papu Gomez, Atalanta are in sixth place, 10 points off Milan’s tally of 43 points.

Stefano Pioli’s Milan have been almost imperious at the San Siro, winning five of their nine game with a solitary defeat but in Atalanta they face a side who enjoy playing away and score lots of goals on their travels. Pioli has more players to call on with Theo Hernandez, Ante Rebic, and Rade Krunic available after COVID-19 quarantine.

Atalanta should also be stronger with the returns of Josip Ilicic, Robin Gosens, Berat Djimsiti and Duvan Zapata. Who were all rested by Gian-Piero Gasperini in the midweek 1-1 draw away at Udinese.

Current Form: AC Milan [W-W-W-L-W]; Atalanta [D-D-W-W-W]

Head-to-head

24/07/20 SEA AC Milan 1 – 1 Atalanta

22/12/19 SEA Atalanta 5 – 0 AC Milan

16/02/19 SEA Atalanta 1 – 3 AC Milan

23/09/18 SEA AC Milan 2 – 2 Atalanta

13/05/18 SEA Atalanta 1 – 1 AC Milan

Prediction: AC Milan 1-2 Atalanta