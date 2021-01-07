ADVERTISEMENT

The 2021 Grammys, originally scheduled for January 31, have been postponed to March 14 due to concerns over the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The organisers confirmed a new date in a statement published on Tuesday.

They said they arrived at the new date after thoughtful conversations with health experts, the host, and artists scheduled to appear.

‘‘The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do. Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show,’’ the statement read.

The Grammys had already planned on a limited show for 2021, forgoing an audience completely and only allowing presenters and performers on-site during the show.

They said nominated artists wouldn’t have been allowed on-site either, likely leading to a situation similar to the 2020 Emmys where nominees appeared and accepted awards remotely.

Only two Nigerian artistes, Burna Boy and Wizkid, bagged Grammy nominations this year.

Burnaboy’s latest album ‘Twice As Tall’ got him a second shot at winning a Grammy.

The talented singer, bagged a World Music Album nomination alongside Antibalas, Bebel Gilberto, Anoushka Shankar, and Tianariwen. For Wizkid, it was his feature in Beyoncé’s Brownskin girl song that earned him a Grammy nod. The song’s video is nominated for Best Music Video.

Should Burna Boy or Wizkid win, they will become Nigeria’s second or third Grammy winner after Sikiru Adepoju.