A ruthless first-half performance helped Manchester City to a 3-1 win over Chelsea in their Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s men were already three goals up within 34 minutes as lkay Gundogan got the opening goal in the 18th minute before Phil Foden doubled the lead three minutes after.

Kevin De Byrune ensured the Cityzens were cruising as he added the third goal in the 34th minute as Chelsea just could not match the superior firepower of their opponents.

Largely criticized for his poor selection, Frank Lampard made a flurry of changes in the second half and it was one of the late entrants, Callum Hudson-Odoi, that provided the Blues with a consolation goal in stoppage time late in the second half.

With the victory in London, City have moved up to the 5th spot on the log with 29 points from 15 games with two games at hand.

Slick Man City start 2021 with an impressive win ✨#CHEMCI pic.twitter.com/dWz0Su3PWF — Premier League (@premierleague) January 3, 2021

For Chelsea, they have dropped to the 8th spot still with 26 points from 17 games.

Earlier on Sunday, Wilfred Ndidi was in action for Leicester City as they beat Newcastle United 2-1 away from home.

Fine first-time finishes from James Maddison and Youri Tielemans helped the Foxes to another crucial away win which has seen them climb to the third spot on the league and move to within a point of the top of the Premier League.

Ndidi was in action for Leicester and saw 90 minutes of action while Kelechi Iheanacho was benched.

The Nigerian midfielder was quite outstanding for the Foxes making more interceptions (6) than any other player on the pitch against Newcastle.

Only Dani Ceballos against West Brom (7) has made more in a single game this season in the Premier League.

The Super Eagles star after the victory at St James Park expressed delight at starting the year on a winning note.

He wrote on his Twitter handle: Great to start the year with a win

Great to start the year with a win 💙🦊 pic.twitter.com/F9qJdc8aV3 — Ndidi Wilfred (@Ndidi25) January 3, 2021

The Burnley vs Fulham game also fixed for Sunday was postponed due to coronavirus concerns.