Former Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi, has failed in his race against time to feature for Stoke City ahead of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

Stoke City manager, Michael O’Neil, revealed on Tuesday Mikel had a little setback in training last week Friday and is not fit to face Jose Mourinho’s men.

“John won’t be fit in time for the game. It was a game he was very keen to be involved in but he had a little set back on Friday and we’ve just got to manage him over this week for the game on Saturday to see if he’s ready for that,” O’Neil stated during a pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

He said: “We’ve had a difficult situation in goal. We’ve got four senior goalkeepers out now if you include Joe Bursik.

“Adam Davies and Angus Gunn are still injured and Niki Maenpaa basically got injured on the first day he arrived here with a thumb injury.

“Joe Bursik, who we recalled from loan at Doncaster and has played in the last eight games, is, unfortunately, cup-tied because we allowed him to play in the competition earlier for Doncaster.

“Our choice in goal is either young Blondy Nna Noukeu, a young Belgian goalkeeper, or Andy Lonergan, who we signed as a cover for Joe as well.”

After initially featuring in 14 straight games for Stoke, Mikel has been missing out in action for the Potters in their last six matches.

The former Chelsea star played a huge role in Stoke City’s 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup to qualify for the Quarter Final.