Nigeria recorded 168 new cases of COVID-19 in 11 states on Saturday, new data by the country’s infectious disease agency, NCDC, showed Saturday night.

With the latest update, Nigeria’s COVID-19 total case count increased to 67,330, keeping it fifth on the list of African countries hit hardest, behind Ethiopia, Egypt, Morocco, and South Africa.

The total death toll remains 1,171 after no fatality was added to the tally on Saturday.

The 110 new cases are reported from 11 states- Lagos (26), FCT (23), Kaduna (20), Katsina (11), Ogun (7), Ekiti (6), Plateau (5), Rivers (4) Kano (3), Nasarawa (3) and Niger (2).

Amid fears of a possible second wave of COVID-19 in the country, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has advised Nigerians to suspend their Christmas and New Year travel to limit the risk of contracting the virus.

But despite the increased infections, Nigeria has witnessed a significant reduction in deaths in recent weeks.

Nigeria recorded three deaths last week compared to nine persons that died from COVID-19 complications in the previous week.

Meanwhile, of the 67,000 total, about 62,819 persons have been discharged from hospitals, after treatment, while a little over 3,000 active cases remain in the country.

Currently, Nigeria has tested over 755,000 of its 200 million population.