The President of the Confederation of African Football, Ahmad Ahmad, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Ahmad, whose positive status was confirmed Friday, showed mild flu symptoms following his return to Cairo on Wednesday. This was after his recent trip to Morocco where he watched the CAF Confederation Cup final between Pyramids and RSB Berkane on Sunday.

The CAF boss has started his 14-day quarantine at his hotel in the Egyptian capital, to curtail the spread of the virus.

“After his arrival in Cairo on Wednesday, October 28, Mr Ahmad Ahmad, President of CAF, presented mild flu symptoms and submitted to the Covid19 protocol,” CAF statement read.

“Today, the test results are positive. The President immediately self-isolated for at least the next 14 days at his hotel.

“All those who have come into contact with Mr. Ahmad over the past seven days – especially during his trip to Morocco for the Confederation Cup – have been informed and requested to take the necessary measures.”

Just two days ago, Ahmad had declared his intention to run for a second term as CAF president with the election scheduled to take place in next year’s Extraordinary General Assembly in Morocco on March 12.

Earlier in the week, the president of the world football governing body, FIFA, Gianni Infantino, also tested positive for coronavirus after showing mild symptoms.

Since the advent of the coronavirus pandemic, top sporting figures have tested and recovered from the virus.

Also, many sporting events have either been postponed or outrightly canceled due to the pandemic.