The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has cancelled the Expression of Interest (EOI) for the Tier III Data Centre for Local Hosting of NCC website and online applications.

The commission said this on its website on Tuesday.

According to the notice signed by the executive vice-chairman (EVC) of the commission Umar Danbatta, it said that it is no longer possible to continue the National Competitive Bidding procurement procedure for this project.

Mr Danbatta blamed the COVID-19 pandemic and its attendant restrictions for the development

The agency had in March published adverts to invite submissions for EOI.

The adverts were published in the Leadership and the Nation Newspapers of Monday, March 9, 2020.

Also , the adverts were published in the Federal Tenders Journal of Monday, March 9 to Sunday, March 22, 2020 edition.

Eligible interested owners of Tier III Data Centre Facilities were required, among others, to submit their EOI documents no later than 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020,

The owners were asked to submit at a specified location in the commission’s Head Office, Abuja, to be followed by public bid opening.

The deadline for bid submission and opening were suspended via advertisements placed in The Nation and Leadership Newspapers on March 25, 2020, due to the Federal Government measures to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

”The EOI submissions and planned public opening in respect of this project are hereby cancelled,” the notice said.

Related