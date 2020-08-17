Nigeria’s coronavirus infections exceed 49,000

COVID-19: Recent coronavirus cases in Nigeria.

Nigeria’s confirmed coronavirus infections have surpassed 49,000.

Sunday’s figure of 298 – one of the lowest in the nearly two months – pushed the total infections in the West African nation to 49,068.

Nigeria has continued to report less than 500 daily coronavirus infections in nearly a month.

One death was recorded from the virus in the past 24 hours pushing the total number of confirmed deaths to 974.

This was disclosed by the NCDC, the agency heading Nigeria’s national response to the ailment that has spread to over 200 countries, infecting more than 20 million people.

Plateau State, for the second time within 10 days, had the highest of the daily reported cases with 108 infections on Friday. Kaduna and Lagos followed with 49 and 47 cases respectively.

The NCDC said out of a total of 49,068 infected persons so far, about 36,497 have recovered and have been discharged after treatment in the country’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The 298 new cases were from the following 17 states:

Plateau-108

Kaduna-49

Lagos-47

Ogun-18

Osun-17

FCT-15

Ondo-14

Edo-8

Oyo-6

Akwa Ibom-4

Cross River-4

Borno-3

Ekiti-2

Bauchi-1

Kano-1

Rivers-1

Even though Plateau led in Sundays’ tally, Lagos remains the hardest-hit state with about a third of Nigeria’s cases (over 16,000).

The second most affected place in Nigeria is Abuja, the capital city, with nearly 5, 000 cases.

Nigeria has only tested over 350,000 out of the country’s over 200 million population.

