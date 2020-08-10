Makinde sacks Oyo works commissioner

Related News

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has sacked his Commissioner for Works, Infrastructure and Transport, Raphael Afonja.

Mr Afonja was sacked on Tuesday.

He allegedly tested negative for coronavirus on Monday, 55 days after he earlier tested positive for the virus.

A letter dated August 10 and signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Olubamiwo Adeosun, said the termination of Mr Afonja’s appointment was with immediate effect.

In the letter titled “Termination of appointment,” Mr Adeosun wrote: “I wish to convey the approval of His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, on the termination of your appointment as Honourable Commissioner, with immediate effect.

“Consequent upon the above development, you are hereby directed to hand over all the government items in your possession to the Permanent Secretary (Ministry of Works, Infrastructure and Transport).

“I am to add that, your contribution within the time of your sojourn is appreciated and commendable, and therefore, wish you successes in your future endeavours. I thank you.”

The governor also redeployed two commissioners who were asked to swap portfolios.

An internal memo signed by Mr Adeosun with the subject: “Redeployment of EXCO Members” stated that the Commissioner for Special Duties, Bayo Lawal, has been moved to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, swapping positions with Funmilayo Orisadeyi.

Mr Afonja is the first commissioner to be sacked since Mr Makinde assumed office in May last year.