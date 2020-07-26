Cross River Health Commissioner among women to receive Award of Excellence in Abuja

Related News

The Commissioner for Health in Cross River State, Dr Betta Edu is among the Nigerian women to be honoured with the ‘Nigerian Quintessential Woman Award of Excellence’ in Abuja.

The event is organised by a group, the Excellent Women International in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and it is scheduled for July 30 in Abuja.

In their letter notifying her of her nomination for the award, the organisers described Mrs Edu as a Nigerian woman who has been relentless and diligent in her calling and has created impact which has distinguished her among the women.

The annual award, the organisers said, is to encourage women who have created positive impact on the Nigerian society through their career and public offices.

Mrs Edu, a medical doctor, heads the COVID-19 task force in Cross River which is saddled with the responsibility to check the spread of the novel Coronavirus in the state.