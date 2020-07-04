Police arrest Ebonyi NUJ Chairman

Related News

The police have arrested the chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ebonyi State chapter, Tony Nwizi.

Details of his arrest which is still sketchy at the time of this report suggest that he was allegedly arrested by policeman from outside the state.

The Vice Chairman of NUJ in the state, Nworie Benjamin, confirmed the arrest in a statement.

He said Mr Nwizi was arrested at his house in Abakaliki, the state capital, by the Police IRT team from Énugu “based on a petition by two members of the union”.

“Confirmed information indicates that IGP IRT team Enugu arrested Ebonyi State NUJ chairman, Tony Nwizi.

“We have established contact with him that his gestapo arrest was actually from men of the police force.

“Mr Nwizi is currently in Enugu with a team of IGP IRT over a petition written by the Ex- VP of NUJ, Zone C, Mr Petrus Obi and Chibota Edozie.”

The officers who arrested him went to the area command in Abakaliki before moving to his house.

A source said at the police command, the operatives “refused to disclosed who they were”.

They told the policemen on duty that they were in the state to effect an arrest after which they zoomed off in their unmarked white bus to Mr Nwizi’s residence.

But police spokesperson in the state, Loveth Odah, gave a conflicting statement. While she said she cannot precisely say where the policemen who arrested Mr Nwizi’s came from, she nonetheless linked them to the Lagos command.

“I know some policemen came into Ebonyi yesterday from anti-kidnapping (unit) of Lagos State Police Command. They wanted their papers to be signed, so that they can effect an arrest.

“We are still on the matter, in order to confirm if he was the one that they came for. The identity of whoever they came for is not usually disclosed.”

Mr Nwizi is a staffer of the state broadcast station, EBBC.

Force spokesman, Frank Mba, could not be reached for comments. He did not take calls sent to him at the time of filling this report.