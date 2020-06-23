Kogi Assembly confirms journalist as Clerk

The Kogi State House of Assembly on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Ibrahim Amoka, former Director of Information of the legislature, as the substantive Clerk of the Assembly after six months of probation.

The House gave the approval at Tuesday plenary following the adoption of the motion for confirmation of the appointment of the Clerk raised by the Acting House Leader, Bajeh Muktar (APC-Okehi).

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the motion was seconded by the Acting Chief Whip, Edoko Ododo Moses (APC-Dekina-Biraidu), who said Mr Amoka had proved his mettle in the acting capacity and should be confirmed.

Other legislators who supported the motion for the confirmation of appointment include Alfa Momoh Rabiu (APC-Ankpa II); Isah Umar (APC-Lokoja I) and Hilarion Collins Musa (APC-Omala).

Speaker of the House, Matthew Kolawole, following overwhelming voice votes, adopted the motion.

NAN reports that Mr Amoka, a 1984 graduate of Political Science from University of Ibadan, veteran journalist and one-time Chairman of Kogi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), was until his appointment in December 2019, Director of Information Services in the House of Assembly.

(NAN)

