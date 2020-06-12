Exploring The New World Of DStv, GOtv

Related News

Innovation is often described as the driving force behind the development of a business and society in general. For any business to improve holistically, it must be able to conceive creative ideas and turn them into concrete solutions that would be of value to the larger society.

To be deemed successful, business ventures across the world are expected to unearth new goods and services, markets and processes that hitherto were non-existent, and introduce them to the benefit of the public for them. A systematic and well-thought through process goes into the introduction of these new products and services, which is greatly influenced by a combination of factors.

With the knowledge-based economy gradually becoming the order of the day and the global populace now more equipped with more information due to technological advancements, businesses are required to, more than ever, listen to their customers to get their opinions and ensure that their products and services and operations are not only novel but totally efficient. After all, business enterprises react, primarily, to the interaction of the elements in their local environment. This means that businesses in today’s world can partly thrive when they are deemed innovative, reliable and effective by their customers.

Therefore, as a large percentage of the global population continues to get more sophisticated and have access to disposable income, businesses must continue to hit the right note by not just providing cutting-edge solutions, but also streamlining their offerings in order to attract this growing category of people.

And so, it is with being innovative and customer-focused that MultiChoice Nigeria announced that it will be phasing out its legacy DStv and GOtv packages come June 1. The discontinued packages on DStv are DStv Family and DStv Access. Similarly, GOtv Plus and GOtv Value packages have also been phased out.

READ ALSO:

This phase out, according to the company, will give way to better DStv and GOtv package structures that meet current viewing requirements of its customers. This means that customers will be able to choose from DStv Premium, DStv Compact Plus, DStv Compact, DStv Confam and DStv Yanga; and on the DTT platform, GOtv Max, GOtv Jolli, GOtv Jinja and GOtv Lite.

As is the case with the introduction of new business models, some persons may be unwilling to accept adjustments or modifications. Some will even ask: ‘What’s in store for me?’

Well, it will be recalled that in November 2019, MultiChoice Nigeria launched four new packages – DStv Confam, DStv Yanga, GOtv Jolli and GOtv Jinja. These new packages came upgraded with new channels and fresh content to deliver more quality content at great value for subscribers.

The new packages guarantee additional pure, quality and unlimited entertainment of local and international content. Also, the new packages are — just like how substitutes in football are regarded— a breath of fresh air as they have been exclusively designed for the Nigerian market. To show its importance, these four newly introduced packages are in no other country in Africa asides Nigeria; making it Naija-centric as they have been coined in the names of some of the country’s popular lingo.

It is a known fact that Nigerians hold their colloquialism (or what many recognize as local slangs) in high esteem, particularly in interpreting a situation. Therefore, a “Confam” entity is that individual or organization that is always seen as that sure and reliable ally who is always present when needed. That cherished entity always fortifies friendships or partnerships and goes any length to ensure their friend(s) are constantly in good condition. So, subscribers who migrate to DStv Confam will have a dependable companion providing the best of international entertainment, news and sports with over 120 channels, including BET, Da Vinci Learning and TNT Africa.

One of the major social characteristics of Nigerians is that of showboating- or what is known in local parlance as doing “Yanga”. Be it at parties, social functions, mobile gadgets, accessories, cars, etc., majority of individuals in this country are reputed to flaunt their possessions, as well as their social status. Therefore, subscribers who subscribe to DStv Yanga can proudly parade over 94 channels in their homes, offering great Nollywood movies and drama on Africa Magic Epic, ROK 2 and Ebony Life and lifestyle shows on Real Time and great local and international music on MTV Base.

Enjoyment galore is a phrase well synonymous with Nigerians. And this is because they are renowned to always “Jolli” their food, drinks, movies, online parties, television viewing, work (yes, some people truly love their jobs) among others.

Step in GOtv Jolli, which offers over 68 world-class channels for family entertainment for viewers to experience and relish. Subscribers will get to enjoy exciting top Naija drama, reality shows, news, kiddies’ shows on brand new channels such as ROK2, CBS Reality, FOX, TNT Africa, and Davinci Learning.

No group of people in the world are, unarguably, livelier than Nigerians. They bring the “Jinja” in whatever task they do, always being energetic and raising up the spirit of individuals around them who may be downcast. GOtv Subscribers can, therefore, enjoy the vibrant world of GOtv Jinja, which provides 47+ exciting local and international channels, such as with FOX Life and Real Time; educative kiddies’ channels like PBS Kids, local drama on Africa Magic Epic and lots more. It is the sparkling springboard into the world of entertainment.

Therefore, subscribers on DStv Family and DStv Access packages and those on GOtv Value and GOtv Plus packages are highly encouraged to key into this modification and subscribe to the new packages.

DStv Confam is available to subscribers for N4,615 monthly, DStv Yanga is up for N2,565 monthly and DStv Padi goes for N1,800 monthly. Also, GOtv Jolli subscription fee is N2,460 monthly while GOtv Jinja provides unlimited entertainment for N1,640.

Achieving a world-class status and providing sustained quality service by businesses can occur only when they periodically evolve to embrace the dynamics of the various times, driven mainly by the transformation of creative ideas into useful solutions. With the type and quality of content, as well as familiarity with local business environment gaining utmost importance in today’s world, a seamless reshaping of content line-up to provide greater value and cater to local interests of Nigerians may not be peripheral, after all.