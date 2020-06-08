AMB announces date, modality for 2020 Admission Policy Meeting

Related News

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has scheduled the 2020 Policy Meeting of all tertiary institutions for June 16, 2020. The Policy Meeting is to be chaired by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, with all heads of tertiary institutions in attendance.

JAMB said in its weekly bulletin circulated on Sunday that the 2020 Policy Meeting is peculiar as it will go down in history as the first to be held online owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The admission body said the decision to hold the meeting online is in line with the protocols put in place by government to curb the spread of COVID-19 which requires that no gathering of persons should exceed prescribed numbers.

“Compliance with this directive has become imperative as no fewer than 4000 heads of tertiary institutions comprising degree, diploma, NCE and NID-awarding institutions and other stakeholders would normally be expected to congregate at a location but because of extant protocols, would now be expected to participate in the virtual meeting,” JAMB said.

The modalities for the meeting would entail JAMB issuing only one access code to each participating institution to join the meeting. This access code is not to be shared or given to unauthorised persons.

JAMB added, “However, other critical stakeholders within the institutions like the Registrars, Admissions Officers can cluster around a big screen in a location to attend the meeting using the unique access code.

“The Honourable Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, would preside over the meeting with other stakeholders and top functionaries of the Education Ministry joining in from the operational base.

“Heads of regulatory agencies and other critical stakeholders such as chairmen of committees on Education at the Lower and Upper Chambers of the National Assembly are also expected to join the meeting.

“The meeting will discuss critical issues bordering on the advances made in the educational sector in the last one year in addition to setting the tone for the 2020/2021 Admission exercise.

“The meeting will also chart policy directions for the nation’s tertiary institutions, set admission guidelines and make a holistic review of application statistics, performance as well as evaluate

the 2019 admissions exercise.

“The meeting, in addition to other deliberations, would take a stand on concessional and acceptable minimum admissions standards to be applied in all admissions to be undertaken by all tertiary institutions in Nigeria.”

The meeting, would be streamed live on the Board’s website; www.jamb.gov.ng, its facebook, JAMB Bulletin and other social media platforms, the admission body said.

A PREMIUM TIMES correspondent who attended past editions of the meeting said cut-off points for admissions into all tertiary institutions in Nigeria are usually decided at the gathering.