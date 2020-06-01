Police arrest 69 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers in Adamawa

Related News

The Police Command in Adamawa has arrested 69 persons for alleged conspiracy, inciting communal clashes, kidnapping, armed robbery and culpable homicide.

The state’s Commissioner of police, Olubenga Adeyanju, disclosed this during a news briefing in Yola on Monday.

He said that 25 out of the 69 suspects were members of a local criminal gang called Shila boys, who attacked innocent citizens and robbed them of their belongings.

“The exhibits recovered from them include one rifle with seven rounds of live ammunition, locally made revolver pistol with three rounds of live ammunition and two cutlasses,” he said.

Mr Adeyanju said 19 of the suspects were arrested for criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide and kidnapping.

“The group confessed to have kidnapped Dodde Zumo and Ya’u Mohammadu all residents of Zumo/Maiha Local Government Area of the state.

“They collected N1 million as ransom in March 2020 before they were apprehended.

“We recovered three Ak 47 rifles, one dane gun, one locally made pistol and two motorcycles,” he said.

He said investigations further led to the arrest of another syndicate that kidnapped Sule Haro, Solomi Ishaya and killed Pastor Ishaya in April.

The police chief said the remaining 25 suspects were arrested for inciting communal clashes, culpable homicide threat to life, impersonation and extortion.

He added that one of the suspects, Buba Mohammed, conspired and killed a sergeant, Amos Joseph, and went away with his Ak47 rifle.

“Police apprehended the suspect and recovered the Ak47 rifle,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the command presented an award of commendation to some hunters for their contribution in the fight against crime in the state.

(NAN)