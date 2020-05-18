T.Y. Danjuma meets Buhari at Aso Villa

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed doors with retired general, Theophilus Danjuma, at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agenda of the meeting between the president and the visiting elder statesman, whose last visit to the State House was over three years ago, was unknown.

Mr Danjuma did not speak to State House correspondents on the outcome of his meeting with the president.

NAN, however, gathered that the president and Mr Danjuma may have deliberated on domestic and sub-regional issues bordering on security and socio-economic development in the country.

NAN reports that the president also met with the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio.

Mr Akpabio also declined comment on the outcome of his meeting with the president.

