Policeman dies from coronavirus

A policeman has died of coronavirus at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, an official has said.

The death was announced Sunday morning by the spokesperson of the hospital, Segun Orisajo.

Mr Orisajo did not name the policeman or his rank.

In a statement Sunday morning, the spokesperson disclosed that the deceased was presented at the general outpatients’ department of the hospital three days ago after he developed symptoms of COVID-19.

“The Centre has recorded the death of a patient who tested positive for coronavirus. The deceased, a forceman presented in the General Outpatients department about three days ago,” Mr Orisajo wrote.

He explained that the patient, whom he told PREMIUM TIMES in a subsequent phone interview was a police officer, died the same day he was brought to the hospital.

However, the result of his COVID-19 test was only returned Sunday morning. It was positive.

“He later died same day. The result of his test returned this morning positive. His body is being prepared for release to his family for burial in strict compliance with World Health Organizations guidelines,” he disclosed.

The spokesman said in the statement that all staff who came in contact with the deceased are currently on self-isolation.

Ogun State has recorded 115 coronavirus cases as of Sunday morning, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.