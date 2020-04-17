Coronavirus: Premier League clubs discuss completion of 2019-20 season

Related News

The 2019-20 English Premier League season which has been abruptly put on hold due to the ravaging coronavirus pandemic will most likely be completed rather than been cancelled, latest developments suggest.

Premier League clubs debated possible scheduling models to finish the 2019-20 season at their latest meeting held on Friday rather than taking up the cancellation option championed in some quarters.

As reported by Manchester Evening News, all 20 clubs were represented on a video call during Friday’s meeting.

The Premier League suspended the season indefinitely last month, having previously penciled a resumption date of April 30, and no date is in place to restart the campaign.

In the statement issued after Friday’s deliberations, the Premier League said it ‘will only restart when medical guidance allows’.

The statement reads: “We are acutely aware of the distress COVID-19 is causing and our thoughts are with all those directly affected by the pandemic.

“In common with other businesses and industries, the Premier League and our clubs are working through complex planning scenarios. We are actively engaging with stakeholders, including broadcast partners, and our aim is to ensure we are in a position to resume playing when it is safe to do so and with the full support of the government.

“The health and well-being of players, coaches, managers, club staff, and supporters are our priority and the league will only restart when medical guidance allows.

“Today’s shareholders’ meeting provided an opportunity to discuss possible scheduling models. It remains our objective to complete the 2019-20 season but at this stage all dates are tentative while the impact of COVID-19 develops.

“In response to the pandemic, the PL, our clubs and players have provided vital support for communities and the NHS and will continue to do so after matches recommence.”

Though Liverpool are runaway leaders on the EPL standings before action was suspended, there are as much as 92 fixtures still left to be played in the 2019-20 Premier League campaign.