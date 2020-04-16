COVID-19: All 74 cases in Ebonyi test negative – Commissioner

Related News

The Ebonyi State Commissioner for Health, Daniel Umezurike, on Thursday said that all the 74 suspected cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) from the state tested negative.

Mr Umezurike stated this while briefing journalists on the state government’s response to the pandemic, stating that there was no reported case of the disease yet in the state.

The commissioner, however, said the state had tested over 50 samples from other states but did not report their results.

“A total of 119 suspected cases have been admitted at various times and all tested negative to COVID-19, but were treated for other ailments and discharged.

“We have selected six general hospitals to serve as observation centres, two in each senatorial zone of the state in our response protocol,” he said.

He disclosed that the state was the fourth after Lagos, Abuja and Edo to be activated to effectively confirm COVID-19 cases.

“This was made possible because the state governor constructed and equipped an ultra-modern virology centre in 2016.

“The equipment and other facilities at the centre were like a springboard for the laboratory to be upgraded to confirm diagnosis of the virus.

“This is because we already have Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machines and other equipment as we are supported by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) which provided test kits,” he said.

Mr Umezurike said in readiness for any eventuality, the state had also constructed and equipped isolation/treatment centres at the Unity Square Abakaliki.

They include ventilators, dialysis machines, monitors, suction machines, oxygen cylinders, regulator and concentrators.

“We will intensify the enlightenment of the citizens that the coronavirus is dangerous, spreads fast, can be transmitted at the incubation period and can re-infect a previously infected person,” he said.

He noted that between March 17 and April 15, Ebonyi State screened and observed 611 people coming into the state, at the Pa Ngele Oruta stadium, Abakaliki.

(NAN)