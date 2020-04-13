Lockdown: In viral video, Abuja driver complains of hunger, strips to resist arrest

Related News

A taxi driver was in a viral twitter video Monday seen stripping to show anger at officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps who impounded his car for breaking the stay-at-home directive.

Commentators on the post said the exchanges occurred at the Mpape area of Abuja.

In the two minutes plus footage by AIT, the unnamed man was seen protesting why his car key was seized when he, his wife and children have nothing to eat.

#Covid19Hunger: A taxi man in Abuja undressed in public, after his car was seized by security forces for violating the lockdown rules. Luckdown without palliatives, government intervention is equal to hunger/civil disobedience. @MBuhari @OfficialPDPNig @OfficialAPCNg pic.twitter.com/UhPRb4Cj3z — ibu thomas🇳🇬 (@Hailfinger1) April 13, 2020

“Dey go kill me. Wetin I do? Dey wan make I steal?” he asked in pidgin, his voice between cry and chagrin.

In a flash, he was seen racing towards the road, yanking off his clothing up to his panties, which he left hanging between his thighs, much to the consternation of onlookers.

“Wetin be this? He be craze man?” a voice in the video was heard saying.

It took pleas from officials before the man would cover his groin. But the man appeared to be bent on making his point as he said he wanted to be shown to the world naked.

When an AIT reporter asked why he was angry, he replied, “I no dey provoke. I be Edo boy. I get children. I get wife. Na money I dey find, money to chop. No money. You tell us to stay for us. Nothing. No food.”

“You no fear coronavirus?” the reporter asked.

“We no fear coronavirus. Hunger virus pass coronavirus.”

“As you strip naked wetin you achieve?”

“I achieved everything. I wan make the world see am. He (situation) dey hot for us. We wan die. Dey wan kill us? I dey vex. Dey seize my key since. Wetin I go chop. You wan make I go rob?”

The man was later whisked away in a hilux jeep, but not before he showed signs of unconsciousness.

When contacted, FRSC Spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, who also shared the video with PREMIUM TIMES, said the action was carried out by the “joint task force implementing Mr President’s directives.”

“He was released eventually. He was not unconscious but pretending,” Mr Kazeem said.

Also, Anjuguri Manzah, FCT Police Command spokesperson, who said he could not confirm the driver’s name, strangely said the driver was released on bail and that “investigation is ongoing.”

“His car is still being impounded. Since it is a bailable offence, we don’t want to keep him in custody, especially because of this period.”

Controversial lockdown

With the 14-day stay-at-home directive in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun set to elapse Tuesday, the president, who has said he will address the nation Monday night, is set to make one of the most tricky decisions of his administration.

On one hand are those who see the lockdown as the best option as countries who failed to do so early enough have experienced huge coronavirus fatalities.

On another hand are those, especially daily earners, who see the move as torture to the poor.

The president, on Sunday, pleaded with Nigerians to “stay at home,” saying it was a hard sacrifice which must be made today to secure the future.

While the government has been giving palliatives in food and cash to vulnerable Nigerians, many who have not received any palliative complain of hunger.

Should the president extend the span of the directive, it is expected to generate varying reactions, from acceptance to outright condemnation.